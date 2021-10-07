4-H programs provide fun, friends and learning

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will host a 4-H Trunk or Treat Open House on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road. There will be plenty of yummy treats, fun fall activities and information about the many clubs and activities open to Cape May County youth. All are welcome.

Looking for fun, friendship, and new experiences? New Jersey 4-H members and volunteer leaders are celebrating National 4-H Month in October and they welcome parents and youth in grades K-13 to join 4-H, a youth development program of informal, practical, fun, and learn-by-doing experiences. This year’s theme is “Find Your Spark,” focusing on how young people in 4-H explore new ideas, develop interests, practice skills, and make new friends.

4-H stands for “Head, Heart, Hands and Health.” 4-H Club work is based on the philosophy of helping youth grow through learning practical skills. Service to others, leadership, and forming good habits that develop healthy bodies and minds are some of the goals of 4-H.