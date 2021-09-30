4-H kicks off national Paper Clover Campaign

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H is excited to announce that the Fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign, a partnership between the National 4-H Council and Tractor Supply Company, is set for Oct. 6 through 17. This event marks the 11th year of collaboration between the organizations on the national in-store and online fundraiser, benefiting 4 H programming in New Jersey.
The Fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign gives shoppers at any of the 20 Tractor Supply Company stores located in New Jersey, including the one located at 3810 Route 9 South in Rio Grande, the opportunity to support the New Jersey 4-H Program by choosing to make a donation at the checkout while at a store or online from the TSC website, tractorsupply.com. Funds raised will be donated to 4-H and will support scholarships for 4-H camp and leadership experiences in New Jersey.
“For many years, the Paper Clover fundraiser has allowed us to provide thousands of 4-H youth across the country greater access to 4-H programs,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “We are thrilled about our continued partnership with Tractor Supply Company as it drives the excitement of local community participation and support for 4-H programs, and therefore the success of the 4-H Paper Clover Campaign.”
Additional New Jersey Tractor Supply Company stores are located in Allentown, Blairstown, Bridgeton, Egg Harbor Township, Flanders, Hammonton, Hewitt, Hillsborough, Little Egg Harbor, Monroe Township, Pilesgrove, Ringoes, Sicklerville, Southampton, Sussex, Tinton Falls, Vineland, Waretown and Washington.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.