 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H kicks off national Paper Clover Campaign
0 comments

4-H kicks off national Paper Clover Campaign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
093021-cat-cap-4hcloverphoto.jpg
Lenora Boninfante, provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H is excited to announce that the Fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign, a partnership between the National 4-H Council and Tractor Supply Company, is set for Oct. 6 through 17. This event marks the 11th year of collaboration between the organizations on the national in-store and online fundraiser, benefiting 4 H programming in New Jersey.

The Fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign gives shoppers at any of the 20 Tractor Supply Company stores located in New Jersey, including the one located at 3810 Route 9 South in Rio Grande, the opportunity to support the New Jersey 4-H Program by choosing to make a donation at the checkout while at a store or online from the TSC website, tractorsupply.com. Funds raised will be donated to 4-H and will support scholarships for 4-H camp and leadership experiences in New Jersey.

“For many years, the Paper Clover fundraiser has allowed us to provide thousands of 4-H youth across the country greater access to 4-H programs,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “We are thrilled about our continued partnership with Tractor Supply Company as it drives the excitement of local community participation and support for 4-H programs, and therefore the success of the 4-H Paper Clover Campaign.”

Additional New Jersey Tractor Supply Company stores are located in Allentown, Blairstown, Bridgeton, Egg Harbor Township, Flanders, Hammonton, Hewitt, Hillsborough, Little Egg Harbor, Monroe Township, Pilesgrove, Ringoes, Sicklerville, Southampton, Sussex, Tinton Falls, Vineland, Waretown and Washington.

For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Travels with the Current
Cape May

Travels with the Current

Nellie, and nephew, Andre Ramirez, enjoyed a day at the Cape May Zoo with The Current. Andre is 7 and both are from Egg Harbor Township.

Cape May

Horoscope Week September 22-29

Hello Libra season, the intelligent, kind, and always willing to put others before themselves zodiac that value harmony in all forms. Let’s se…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News