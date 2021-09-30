4-H kicks off national Paper Clover Campaign

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H is excited to announce that the Fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign, a partnership between the National 4-H Council and Tractor Supply Company, is set for Oct. 6 through 17. This event marks the 11th year of collaboration between the organizations on the national in-store and online fundraiser, benefiting 4 H programming in New Jersey.

The Fall 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign gives shoppers at any of the 20 Tractor Supply Company stores located in New Jersey, including the one located at 3810 Route 9 South in Rio Grande, the opportunity to support the New Jersey 4-H Program by choosing to make a donation at the checkout while at a store or online from the TSC website, tractorsupply.com. Funds raised will be donated to 4-H and will support scholarships for 4-H camp and leadership experiences in New Jersey.

“For many years, the Paper Clover fundraiser has allowed us to provide thousands of 4-H youth across the country greater access to 4-H programs,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “We are thrilled about our continued partnership with Tractor Supply Company as it drives the excitement of local community participation and support for 4-H programs, and therefore the success of the 4-H Paper Clover Campaign.”