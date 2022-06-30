4-H Foundation Hosts 5th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony during 4-H Fair

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Foundation, Inc. will host a ceremony for the proper disposal of American flags at this year’s 4-H Fair.

The 5th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony, a solemn event, will take place at 2:30 p.m. on July 23 at the flagpole near the Carol and Ralph Porch 4-H Fair Stage located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House – South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House.

Ronald Day, CMC 4-H Foundation director, will coordinate the ceremony that consists of a color guard, patriotic readings, an explanation of the meaning of the different parts of the flag and the playing of the national anthem. Cape May County Commissioners, other local dignitaries and representatives of various veterans’ groups from throughout the county have been invited to participate in the program.

“The Flag Retirement Ceremony has become an important way for 4-H members, volunteers and the community to show their patriotic spirit during the 4-H Fair,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program coordinator.

According to guidelines established by the National Flag Foundation, one flag is selected to be burned during the ceremony as representative of all flags being retired. The rest of the flags are later incinerated.

Veterans and their family and interested community members are invited to attend the flag retirement ceremony. For more information about the 4-H Fair and the ceremony, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or visit cmc4h.com.