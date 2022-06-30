 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

4-H Foundation Hosts 5th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony during 4-H Fair

  • 0

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Foundation, Inc. will host a ceremony for the proper disposal of American flags at this year’s 4-H Fair.

The 5th Annual Flag Retirement Ceremony, a solemn event, will take place at 2:30 p.m. on July 23 at the flagpole near the Carol and Ralph Porch 4-H Fair Stage located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House – South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House.

Ronald Day, CMC 4-H Foundation director, will coordinate the ceremony that consists of a color guard, patriotic readings, an explanation of the meaning of the different parts of the flag and the playing of the national anthem. Cape May County Commissioners, other local dignitaries and representatives of various veterans’ groups from throughout the county have been invited to participate in the program.

“The Flag Retirement Ceremony has become an important way for 4-H members, volunteers and the community to show their patriotic spirit during the 4-H Fair,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program coordinator.

People are also reading…

According to guidelines established by the National Flag Foundation, one flag is selected to be burned during the ceremony as representative of all flags being retired. The rest of the flags are later incinerated.

Veterans and their family and interested community members are invited to attend the flag retirement ceremony. For more information about the 4-H Fair and the ceremony, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605 or visit cmc4h.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Margate Beachstock 2022, June 25

MARGATE — Now in its 11th year, Beachstock returns to the Margate beach between Huntington and Granville avenues from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Jun…

Is a Recession Ahead? - Reich Report

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the dreaded “R” word — Recession. It conjures up scary images that make us think of the even more drea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News