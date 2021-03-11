4-H countywide 2021 Spring Equine Clinic

Cape May Court House — The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic is back this year to bring life-saving vaccines to horses of Cape May County on April 8 and 9. The Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices for all horse and pony owners in Cape May County.

Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will travel to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic started over 50 years ago with two goals. One was to inoculate as many horses as possible against deadly equine diseases. The second goal was to offer these vaccinations at as low a cost as possible to the horse owners of Cape May County. These two goals remain the same today.

The clinic is coordinated under the direction of 4-H volunteer Nancy Rothenbiller, who advises all horse owners to keep their animals properly vaccinated against deadly infectious diseases, such as Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis and West Nile Virus. These diseases spread quickly by biting insects but can be prevented through proper annual vaccination.