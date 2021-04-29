4-H and Tractor Supply kick off paper clover fundraiser

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Every year, 4-H members in Cape May County participate in educational programs to help them build the skills they need to succeed in their lives and careers. Tractor Supply Co. stores in Cape May County and throughout New Jersey are continuing their long-standing partnership with 4-H this spring with the paper clover campaign, making it possible for more youth in the community to experience 4-H.

From April 28 to May 9, Tractor Supply customers can participate in the 4-H paper clover campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout while in a store or online at the Tractor Supply website, tractorsupply.com.

“The funds raised from the Tractor Supply 4-H paper clover campaign provide scholarships for Cape May County 4-H members to participate in valuable national 4-H leadership experiences and state camping programs,” said Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator. The number of scholarships available following the spring 2021 event will be determined based on the total amount raised.

Since it began in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than 13 million in support across the nation. The fundraising effort provides support for youth to participate in 4-H opportunities and experiences at the county, state, and national level.

For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Program, email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.