4-H accepting applications for equestrian of the year contest

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Calling all eligible 4-H’ers to apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due by May 19, 2021.

The contest consists of two divisions – Junior for 6th to 9th grades and Senior for 10th to 12th grades. The contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.

“We hope that every eligible 4-H’er will consider applying for and participating in the contest. It is a great opportunity for them to practice their interviewing, public speaking, and writing skills, and to represent the Cape May County 4-H Horse Program,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator.

The Equestrian of the Year Contest will be held on May 26th with winners being announced the following day. The senior division winner will go on to represent Cape May County at the State 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest in August. Sashes and trophies will be awarded to junior and senior contest winners. First through third runner-up ribbons will also be awarded in each division. All other contestants will receive participation ribbons.