4-H 2020 Fall Equine Clinic set for Nov. 6

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic is back this fall to bring life-saving vaccines to horses of Cape May County. On Friday, Nov. 6, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is partnering with Dr. Tanja Hanyi to offer the equine clinic at discounted vaccine prices. The clinic is open to all horse and pony owners in Cape May County.

Veterinarians and clinic volunteers will go to farms and boarding stables, offering vaccinations at reduced prices to horses and without the normal farm call fee. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

The Cape May County 4-H Equine Health Clinic started over 50 years ago with two goals. One was to inoculate as many horses as possible against deadly equine diseases. The second goal was to offer these vaccinations at as low a cost as possible to the horse owners of Cape May County. These two goals remain the same today.

The clinic is coordinated under the direction of 4-H volunteer Nancy Rothenbiller with the primary purpose to booster Influenza-Rhinopneumonitis vaccines to provide disease prevention until April. Any horse that is in contact with other horses through showing or trail riding needs a booster every six months. Additionally, Rothenbiller stresses that Deworming is important this time of year to prevent tapeworms and bots.