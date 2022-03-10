24th Annual “Brutus” Fluke Tournament – June 18, 2022

SOMERS POINT – The 24th “Brutus” Fluke Tournament will take place this year on Saturday, June 18 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be the biggest event in our history. This tournament, initiated in 1999 to honor the memory of avid bay fisherman Walter “The Brute” Gregory Sr., has become a yearly tradition for anglers of all ages hoping to catch the big one.

Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 are again combining their efforts. The tournament proceeds support both local veterans and handicapped children’s charities. The entry fee is $40 per angler and fishing may be done from boat, pier, or beach. This year’s tournament will feature $2,050 in cash prizes ($1,000 for first place) as well as 12 non-cash prizes. One additional category added this year is for the heaviest Striper ($100 prize). The Somers Point head boat Duke O’Fluke will offer a morning trip that day returning to dock well before the weigh-in cut off time.

Deadline for registration will be at the end of the 6 p.m. captains meeting held on Friday, June 17 at approximately 9 p.m. Registration will include free snacks during registration and a free awards buffet after the tournament. All events and the weigh-in will be held at the Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, just over the Patcong Creek Bridge.

To request a registration form or for more information, send an email to BrutusBoy6665@aol.com. Registration forms can also be picked up in the Somers Point/Ocean City area at Point Tackle Marine, Somers Point Marine, Tight Lines, Gregory’s Bar, Fin-Atics, Back Bay BBQ, AMVETS Center in Somers Point and the EHT Elks Lodge. And remember, you can fish from boat, pier, or beach.

