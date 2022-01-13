2022 Gypsy Moth treatment program announced

EWING – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has proposed treating approximately 5,000 acres of residential and county owned properties in Burlington and Cape May counties this year to combat the tree-killing gypsy moth caterpillar.

“The treatment program has proved very effective during the last several years and has significantly decreased the gypsy moth caterpillar populations across the state,” New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher said. “By treating these areas now, we can prevent this insect’s spread and keep the populations at a minimal level for the years to come.”

Egg mass surveys were conducted from August to December in 2021.

A combined seven municipalities in Burlington and Cape May counties are recommended for treatment. Participation in the program is voluntary. If the towns agree, treatments will take place in May and June. To qualify for the program, a residential or recreational forest must have an average of more than 500 egg masses per acre and be at least 50 acres in size. A single egg mass contains up to 1,000 eggs.