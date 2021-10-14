2021 Women of Wonder recipients announced

Three Cape May County women will be honored in November as Women of Wonder for their efforts to better their communities.

The 2021 recipients of the Women of Wonder awards, organized by the Atlantic Cape Foundation and the Cape May County Women’s Commission, are Marilyn Miller, director of the Sam. S. DeVico Middle Township Senior Center; Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Chase Jackson, director of the Ocean City Arts Center.

The women will be recognized during a luncheon 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.

“Women of Wonder recognizes women who are role models and who have contributed to making Cape May County a better place to live, learn, play and work,” said Maria Kellett, associate director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation and dean of the Cape May County campus. “It’s such a pleasure to honor these stellar women in Cape May County and give them the recognition they are due for doing amazing things for our community.”

Miller coordinates activities and events for 200 members of the senior center and, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, has arranged regular telephone calls to seniors, held socially distanced classes in the facility’s parking lot, and helped seniors make COVID vaccine appointments.