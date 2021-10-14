2021 Women of Wonder recipients announced

Three Cape May County women will be honored in November as Women of Wonder for their efforts to better their communities.
The 2021 recipients of the Women of Wonder awards, organized by the Atlantic Cape Foundation and the Cape May County Women’s Commission, are Marilyn Miller, director of the Sam. S. DeVico Middle Township Senior Center; Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Chase Jackson, director of the Ocean City Arts Center.
The women will be recognized during a luncheon 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City.
“Women of Wonder recognizes women who are role models and who have contributed to making Cape May County a better place to live, learn, play and work,” said Maria Kellett, associate director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation and dean of the Cape May County campus. “It’s such a pleasure to honor these stellar women in Cape May County and give them the recognition they are due for doing amazing things for our community.”
Miller coordinates activities and events for 200 members of the senior center and, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, has arranged regular telephone calls to seniors, held socially distanced classes in the facility’s parking lot, and helped seniors make COVID vaccine appointments.
Gillian is a tireless community volunteer and business advocate, who has been active in the HERO Campaign, served as director of First Night Ocean City, and is a member of the Night in Venice committee and the Ocean City Pops Board of Trustees.
Jackson has more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management, has produced numerous plays, story and poetry slams, and also volunteers for several nonprofits.
In addition to the recognition, Women of Wonder also raises funds for at-risk high school students in Cape May County to attend Atlantic Cape Community College and become future community leaders. “It’s a day of gratitude and encouragement with a spotlight on the Atlantic Cape Community College students endeavoring to achieve their academic goals,” said Violet Rixey, chairwoman of the Cape May County Women’s Commission. “Many who have come back to thank us for helping them by the scholarships provided that gave them the chance they otherwise may not have had.”
This year, the event organizers are also honoring Doris E. Barnes, 100, of Ocean City. Barnes is a retired U.S. Marine sergeant whose service to the country included managing and distributing secret and confidential technical documents for the officers in the 1940s, carrying the files in a briefcase handcuffed to her.
Individual tickets are $40, tables of 10 are $350, and sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, visit atlantic.edu/wow or contact Maria Kellett at mkellett@atlantic.edu or 609-463-3670.