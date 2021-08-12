2021 Women of Wonder Luncheon to be held in Nov.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation and Cape May County Women’s Commission are excited to announce that the 2021 Women of Wonder Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City. This charity event will honor Cape May County women who have made ongoing positive contributions in the community through their professional and volunteer work.

Do you know a Cape May County Women of Wonder? The Atlantic Cape Foundation and Cape May County Women’s Commission, co-sponsors of the annual event, are seeking nominations for this year’s recipients. To nominate a deserving woman for this prestigious award, please visit atlantic.edu/wow and click the nomination link. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 27.

Individual tickets to the event are $40 and a reserved table of ten guests is $350. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available. Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for students attending Atlantic Cape Community College. To learn more about the event and ways to support this cause, please visit atlantic.edu/wow or contact Maria Kellett at 609-463-3670 or mkellett@atlantic.edu.