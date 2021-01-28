2021: New year, new portfolio?

Now that we are a few weeks into the new year, it’s time to continue your review of your finances. We started the year with ideas to help get your finances in order. Next, we looked at your estate documents and beneficiary designations. Now let’s review the portfolios themselves. Here’s where we add the disclosure. This is intended to be general advice and your specific situation might require different ideas. That said, here are a few themes that I think might be helpful for some investors in 2021. These are the areas that I am personally watching closely.
Rising bond yields are a key area I’m watching in 2021. Yields rise as prices fall. While falling bond prices isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the markets, a fast-paced rise in bond yields can put the brakes on an otherwise good performing stock market. I’m looking at 1.5% as the target number for the 10-year treasury for when I will start to get a little concerned. I’m ok with a 10-year yield below that line as long as inflation continues to remain in check. I don’t expect much inflation in 2021, but if we do see higher than expected inflation coupled with rising 10 year treasury yields, then I would revisit my allocations to investments outside of the US and in particular, emerging markets. If we don’t see fast rising yields and inflation, then this might be a good year for emerging markets.
Energy is an area that I think may recover nicely from a very poor performance in 2020. This is a sector that is very closely tied to the Covid-19 pandemic. The faster we get Covid-19 in the rearview mirror, that faster energy recovers. I think while it may take much of the year to recover from Covid-19, 2021 should ultimately be a good year for energy markets. I’m personally buying energy this year in anticipation of a recovery. Alternative energy may also be a winner this year due to a Biden Presidency.
While the technology sector has been the clear leader for the last few years, I would expect that to cool off some this year in favor of value and mid-cap stocks. If you are an index investor, then now may be a great time to look to equal weight indexes as opposed to the traditional S&P 500 index. The S&P index most investors own is a weighted index in which the largest companies that make up the index have the most impact on its performance. Apple (AAPL) at $2.2 trillion affects the index far more than Xerox (XRX) at $4.6 billion because it’s 478x Xerox’s size. An equal weight index values all 500 stocks equally which means that the largest companies have less of an effect that smaller and possibly less expensive companies.
I get a lot of questions regarding travel stocks such as cruise lines, airlines, hotels, etc. since the values are way down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Personally I am not willing to buy them at this point. I just see too much headwind for them in the short term. I’m waiting out all of 2021 before I will consider buying back into them.
Lastly, I think 2021 may be a good year for municipal bonds. I’m a buyer now due to the election results and the fact that President Elect Biden is including state and local governments in his stimulus package. I think (right or wrong) that the Fed will bail out many states in the coming year or two.
Regardless of where the markets may be heading, reviewing the portfolio itself with your advisor is key, especially after the year we just had and the volatility on the horizon.
As always, don’t hesitate to reach out if you have a question about how this might relate to you and your portfolio.
