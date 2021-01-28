2021: New year, new portfolio?

Now that we are a few weeks into the new year, it’s time to continue your review of your finances. We started the year with ideas to help get your finances in order. Next, we looked at your estate documents and beneficiary designations. Now let’s review the portfolios themselves. Here’s where we add the disclosure. This is intended to be general advice and your specific situation might require different ideas. That said, here are a few themes that I think might be helpful for some investors in 2021. These are the areas that I am personally watching closely.

Rising bond yields are a key area I’m watching in 2021. Yields rise as prices fall. While falling bond prices isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the markets, a fast-paced rise in bond yields can put the brakes on an otherwise good performing stock market. I’m looking at 1.5% as the target number for the 10-year treasury for when I will start to get a little concerned. I’m ok with a 10-year yield below that line as long as inflation continues to remain in check. I don’t expect much inflation in 2021, but if we do see higher than expected inflation coupled with rising 10 year treasury yields, then I would revisit my allocations to investments outside of the US and in particular, emerging markets. If we don’t see fast rising yields and inflation, then this might be a good year for emerging markets.