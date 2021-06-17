13 from Cape May County qualify for 4-H state competition

Congratulations to the Cape May County 4-H members who stepped up to participate in 2021 4-H Public Presentations. Normally scheduled to take place in-person at the end of March, the reimagined annual event was held virtually for the second year in a row due to continued COVID-19 restrictions.

With no in-person meetings, programs, or events in more than a year, 4-H members and club leaders have had to adapt to an almost entirely virtual 4-H world. Although a little more challenging, 57 Cape May County 4-Hers, ranging in age from 5 to 18 years old, submitted presentations this year compared to 34 in 2020.

The four categories for presentations included illustrated talk, demonstration, performing arts, and formal speech. The varied topics covered ranged from Evolution of the Modern Horse to Red Pandas, the Age of Sharks, Horseshoe Crabs, Anne Frank, and How to Plant a Sunflower.