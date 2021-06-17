13 from Cape May County qualify for 4-H state competition

Congratulations to the Cape May County 4-H members who stepped up to participate in 2021 4-H Public Presentations. Normally scheduled to take place in-person at the end of March, the reimagined annual event was held virtually for the second year in a row due to continued COVID-19 restrictions.
With no in-person meetings, programs, or events in more than a year, 4-H members and club leaders have had to adapt to an almost entirely virtual 4-H world. Although a little more challenging, 57 Cape May County 4-Hers, ranging in age from 5 to 18 years old, submitted presentations this year compared to 34 in 2020.
The four categories for presentations included illustrated talk, demonstration, performing arts, and formal speech. The varied topics covered ranged from Evolution of the Modern Horse to Red Pandas, the Age of Sharks, Horseshoe Crabs, Anne Frank, and How to Plant a Sunflower.
“We are so very proud of our 4-H members who made the extra effort to perform a public presentation virtually for a second year. The 4-H motto is ‘To Make the Best Better,’ and our kids do that every day! All of us, including youth members, parents, judges, and staff, are super excited about getting back to our in-person Public Presentations Week next year. Their topics are always so interesting, and we all learn so much from them,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.
Special thank you to 4-H Consultant Alicia Arnold who organized the 2021 Public Presentations with the assistance of trained 4-H volunteer judges Jessica Axelsson, Gayle Crookston, Jessica Hartman, Stephanie Hoover, Sheila Jargowski, Crystal Neill, and Diane Stelacio.
4-H Public Presentations are judged using the Danish System, which compares competitors to standards of achievement based on age and years of experience, not to one another. 4-H members in grades 8 through 13 who receive an excellent rating are eligible to compete in the state public presentations program in July.
The thirteen Cape May County 4-H’ers who qualified for the state competition are Alexa Anaya, Breitton Bird, Nora Conover, Ryan Couse, Kathleen DeGenova, Robert Elwell, Julianne Frederick, Elise Heim, Eddie Hoover, Kate Mihal, Lauren Miller, Autumn Richards, and Caileigh Schalick.
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu and like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H or Instagram at cape_may_4h.
The 4 H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station — Cooperative Extension. 4 H offers educational programs to all youth, grades K–13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.