Cape May County college news

Graduations
Mackenzie McCracken, of North Wildwood, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. McCracken graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in Management cum laude.
Marie Petrik, of Sea Isle City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Petrik graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting magna cum laude.
Kellie Zeilmann, of Sea Isle City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Zeilmann graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing magna cum laude.
Dean’s listMeghan Courtney, of Wildwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Julia Pestalozzi, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Matthew Baldini, of Sea Isle City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Molly Hoffmann, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Delaney Tice, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Savannah Jack, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Honor rollMary Purcell, of Ocean City, was among the 63 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate class of 2021 honored for academic excellence, service or both.
President’s listHannah Ahlstrom, of Margate, was named to the spring 2020-21 President’s list at Miami University.
Athletic recognitions
Brayden Pohlman, of Linwood, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Robin Spector, of Northfield, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Kelly Askins, of Galloway Township, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Michael Albergo, of Longport, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Trey Henry, of Egg Harbor Township, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.