Cape May County college news

Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.

Delaney Tice, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.

Savannah Jack, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.

Honor rollMary Purcell, of Ocean City, was among the 63 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate class of 2021 honored for academic excellence, service or both.

President’s listHannah Ahlstrom, of Margate, was named to the spring 2020-21 President’s list at Miami University.

Athletic recognitions

Brayden Pohlman, of Linwood, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.