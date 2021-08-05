You’re not over-insured

Life insurance is often a topic almost as polarizing as annuities. People either love it or hate it. I’m still surprised whenever people have such strong feelings regarding either of them. Both are tools people use to fill a need. Nothing more, nothing less.
When it comes to life insurance people often struggle with the decision to keep paying premiums when the insurance is no longer needed, or when they feel they have too much insurance. Having too much life insurance may or may not be a bad thing. If you struggle to pay the premiums, or if those premiums cause you to have to materially change your lifestyle, then yes, maybe it is time to reconsider your insurance strategy. If, however, you can easily afford the premiums then I’ll just say that I have never once delivered a death benefit check to someone who told me it was entirely too much money and that we should give some of it back to the insurance company! There is always a use for extra money, and typically the premium you pay is a small fraction of the death benefit you receive (typically tax free).
If you do feel the need to reduce your insurance coverage, perhaps look to redirect those premiums to other coverages that you might be underinsured on. The first place I always look for anyone 55-60 and younger is disability insurance coverage. You are far more likely to become disabled than you are to die at younger ages yet almost nobody seeks out additional disability insurance coverage. Most group policies provide roughly 60% of your income in coverage but for many policies there is a cap on the monthly benefit. An example would be if you earned $100,000 per year and you have a policy that pays 60% of your income but only to a limit of $4000 per month. This example only replaces 48% of your income, not 60%. The more you earn the lower percentage of your income these group policies replace, so considering adding individual disability insurance may be a smart investment.
After ages 55-60, I would look instead to long-term care insurance (LTCI). LTCI provides for the costs that health insurance, Medicare, etc. do not typically pay for such as assisted living, home care, nursing home care, etc. I don’t work as hard as I do to end up giving many of my assets to a nursing home provider someday instead of to my children. Even if you can afford to self-insure the cost of long term care, do you really want to? I’d rather use the insurance company’s money instead of my own.
While I certainly understand that insurance costs are a consideration for most people, not having enough coverage can be far more devastating to a family than paying more and having “too much”. Talk to your insurance agent or financial advisor about having an analysis of all of your coverages done in order to make sure that the money you are spending is going to the right places.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. To view form CRS visit https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures.