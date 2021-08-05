You’re not over-insured

After ages 55-60, I would look instead to long-term care insurance (LTCI). LTCI provides for the costs that health insurance, Medicare, etc. do not typically pay for such as assisted living, home care, nursing home care, etc. I don’t work as hard as I do to end up giving many of my assets to a nursing home provider someday instead of to my children. Even if you can afford to self-insure the cost of long term care, do you really want to? I’d rather use the insurance company’s money instead of my own.

While I certainly understand that insurance costs are a consideration for most people, not having enough coverage can be far more devastating to a family than paying more and having “too much”. Talk to your insurance agent or financial advisor about having an analysis of all of your coverages done in order to make sure that the money you are spending is going to the right places.

T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation. To view form CRS visit https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures.