While this year has certainly flown by, why am I writing about year-end charitable giving when there are still two months left in the year? Because now is the time to start thinking about end of year tax planning. Waiting until the actual year end can cause you to miss deadlines or make mistakes in your giving efforts. Another reason to prepare now for your planning efforts today is because we simply don’t know what next year will look like from a tax perspective. There are far too many proposals circulating around Congress as they relate to taxes, and none of them are good. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) gives us a short window to deduct up to 100% of your adjusted gross income (AGI) of cash gifts made to charities. The biggest reason to gift, however, is because so many organizations have still not recovered financially from the global pandemic. They need donations more than ever. Here are a few ideas that can potentially help to reduce your tax bill for 2021.