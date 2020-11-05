Winners chosen at Beacon Animal Rescue’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest

Ocean View — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, celebrated Halloween with its second-annual “HOWL-o-ween” pet costume parade and contest on Oct. 31. The event, which took place at LeGates Farm Market in West Cape May, brought in families from all over South Jersey who showed up with dogs festooned in an array of incredible costumes. Guests were treated to performances of “Hocus Pocus” by the students of the Joanne Reagan Dance Studio and the opportunity to visit with Beacon’s own adoptable puppers who were there in hopes of finding a forever family.

Prizes were awarded in the following categories: 1) Best Small Dog Costume, 2) Best Large Dog Costume, 3) Best Group Costume, and 4) Best Pet/Owner Look-a-Like, with judges choosing Best in Show from all entries.

“It’s always so fun to see what people come up with as costumes for their family dog,” says Ryan Parker, executive director. “Our volunteer judges did an outstanding job – it was no easy task this year.”

The winners were:

• Best Large Dog: Molly as a hot dog, with owner Diana Morgan

• Best Small Dog: Cookie as a bumblebee, with owner Bob Donahue of Wildwood Crest