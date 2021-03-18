Why is technology selling off? — Reich Report

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that I was concerned about the rise in the yield of the 10-year treasuries. Since then, I received quite a few questions about why that matters to the market, but in particular, why is it affecting the tech stocks so much more than everything else?

To answer this question, we first need to understand how interest rates are a factor in stock prices. Part of a stocks price is a function of what that company is going to earn in the future. While it may have had strong earnings in the past, that really isn’t helpful in projecting the value of a stock in the future. If I’m buying a stock because I think it will go up in value in the future, then I can only make assumptions about what that company’s future earnings will be. As you can imagine, the longer out you are trying to guess what those earnings are, the harder becomes.

If the company is a very stable company with very consistent earnings, then it is easier to predict what future earnings may be. Where this exercise becomes very difficult is when you are trying to estimate the future earnings of a technology company that is growing very quickly. Companies that have grown dramatically in a relatively short time period can see their future valuations grow exponentially.