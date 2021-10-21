Why buy an annuity?

Let’s start with what an annuity is and is not. An annuity is a contract issued by an insurance company. It is not an investment like a stock or a mutual fund. This is where I think the problems start for a lot of people concerning annuities. Since they are insurance company issued contracts, many of them can be sold by insurance agents and not just financial advisors. Because they are insurance company issued contracts, they provide certain guarantees (backed by the financial strength of the insurance company) as opposed to a pure investment, which does not provide any guarantees. An annuity is designed to provide you with income whether it be immediate, or in the future for your lifetime, or a specific period of time. This is the main reason to buy an annuity, income, period. An annuity can provide income once you turn on the income from it, and it can provide that income to you regardless of how long you live. Much like a pension or social security pays you for as long as you live, an annuity can be designed to do the same thing. No other vehicle can provide this which is why annuities should never be compared to traditional investments. The comparison is flawed as soon as it is made. Comparing annuities and traditional investments are like comparing apples and oranges.