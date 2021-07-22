What is your soil inheritance?

Further, people may have done excavations of all sorts on properties for structures, pools, septic systems, etc. as well as tilling and land sculpting for farming. Amendments have been added, topsoil brought in from who knows where or stripped off and sold. So, things may have changed substantially over the years on your property; in many cases no one really knows for sure what their “soil inheritance” really is.

The point of this article really is that you should do your best to find out what the status of your soil is; for health and safety, for knowledge about what might best grow there, how to plan for stormwater management and for a start in improving poor conditions.

Four words that you should get to know are clay, silt, sand and loam. In understanding the behavior of each of these soil types, it’s largely a function of the particle sizes represented by each of them. Clay can be the bane of homeowners and farmers; the tiniest of particles with very little space between them. The clay pulls in water by capillary action and holds it, not allowing air to enter easily to dry it out. So, the clay doesn’t allow room for healthy root interaction and just keeps things wet around basements, in fields and gardens. Silt particles are a little bigger than clay particles, but often pure silt just makes things sticky and damp without supporting either organic life or water percolation. Then you get to sand particles and you have larger particle size and the tendency for water to pass through much more quickly, but very importantly, letting in more air. Sometimes the water passes through too quickly for roots to grab it unless they are adapted as water loving plants with deep root systems. Sandy soils can support more life because of the water and air, but it’s limited in scope of species types.