What is an estuary, anyway?

In each consideration of the Mullica Estuary and upstream river, we need to be aware of how climate change, stronger storms and human actions may affect the system. The sweeping proposals by the Army Corps of Engineers for massive mechanical inlet gates, levees, meadow creation, living shorelines, dredging, etc. will force changes to existing ecosystems. Changes in salinity, flow, temperature, depth, turbidity, etc., can all have profound changes on the established marine ecology.

An excellent indicator or bellwether species in the Mullica estuary is the oyster. Somehow the oyster has rebounded from or resisted dreadful diseases and poor historical practices to be a viable and growing industry again. Oyster farmers have developed methods of carefully nurturing the growth of the oyster in this clean and nutrient rich Great Bay and adjacent Little Egg Harbor/ Barnegat Bay. Part of the long term solution for the oyster to return on a consistent basis is to do as much as possible to right the historic wrong of taking the empty shells from the bay. The young offspring of oysters, or spat, need the shells to attach themselves to for growth. This key interaction is being carefully restored by cleaning and sunbleaching shells used up by restaurants, processing plants, etc. and scattering them back onto the bay floor. Aside from being a much desired food for humans, oysters and other shellfish play a huge role in filtering and purifying the waters that surround them.