Welcome summer to your native garden

A well-planned native plant landscape is a wonder to behold in summer. Groupings of perennials like Liatris, Monarda, Mountain Mint, Milkweeds, Coneflowers and Obedient Plants are not only spectacular to look at, but they offer a feast of nectar to our local pollinators.
Added to such perennials; native shrubs and trees such as Viburnums, Dogwoods, Spicebush, Blueberries, Oaks, Black Cherry, Eastern Red Cedar, Pines and Sassafras (just to name a few), will be providing shelter and a steady supply of the seeds, berries and caterpillars that our backyard birds need to survive and feed their young.
You have worked like crazy to get your spring garden maintenance tasks finished; trimming perennial stalks that you left to overwinter for food and habitat, and encouraging the new growth on these plants. You have also, in very early spring, trimmed shrubs and trees as needed to take out dead limbs and prevent them from getting too “gangly” and weak.
Since you have created an oasis for wildlife, please be aware that certain features, other than plants, need to be present and maintained properly. Depending on weather, birdbaths should be cleaned and the water replenished every two or three days. Hummingbird feeders need to be cleaned and have fresh homemade sugar water filled at least two to three times a week when it’s hot and humid.
It is recommended that you concentrate your planting of young tender plants in the spring or fall, when generally there is more rainfall to help establish their root systems. You can plant into the summer, but you must be diligent about watering. It is best to water early in the morning or in the early evening when the sun is not too hot. This practice also gives the roots a better chance to develop. Keeping roots cool and thoroughly watered can be accomplished with a layer of leaves (leave the leaves!) or a layer of compost.
Also, when planning your garden, you have arranged shade-loving plants in your shaded areas, and sun-loving plants in areas that receive full sun. But, our yard is a perfect example of sun-loving plants living happily in the shade! They may not develop as many blooms; but they still thrive. Beware, however, of placing shade plants in full sun. They will not survive.
Summer can be a trying time for all plants, native or nonnative. Vegetation is just not happy when it’s 90 degrees and dry for extended periods of time. That being said, if your property has transitioned to mostly native plants (and smaller lawn areas) you will find that, once established, natives fare better than most conventional ornamentals that are not suited to our soil and weather conditions without chemical help.
So, now you have this beautiful property that is appreciated for its wildlife value and ease of maintenance. That doesn’t mean that you should just sit back and completely relax.
There is always something to do even in a mostly native landscape. Keep watch for alien invaders: Asian Bittersweet, Japanese Honeysuckle, Multiflora Rose, Tree of Heaven, Autumn Olive, Mugwort, English Ivy and Bradford Pear can easily be missed and become quite large if you aren’t looking for them.
Summer is a great time to collect seeds from your many plants. Keep them in a cool, dry place and plant them in the fall. Or give them out to friends and neighbors to help them convert to more natives!
It is also the best time of the year to observe your plantings — are some in too much sun or shade? Is it too wet or too dry for certain plants? This is really important because the upcoming fall is the perfect time to make adjustments.
It’s also a great time to spread the word about your piece of the Homegrown National Park. You have created a wonderful environment; invite those same friends and neighbors to tour your yard and appreciate this amazing space.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members.
Contact us at
gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.