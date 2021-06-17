Welcome summer to your native garden

A well-planned native plant landscape is a wonder to behold in summer. Groupings of perennials like Liatris, Monarda, Mountain Mint, Milkweeds, Coneflowers and Obedient Plants are not only spectacular to look at, but they offer a feast of nectar to our local pollinators.

Added to such perennials; native shrubs and trees such as Viburnums, Dogwoods, Spicebush, Blueberries, Oaks, Black Cherry, Eastern Red Cedar, Pines and Sassafras (just to name a few), will be providing shelter and a steady supply of the seeds, berries and caterpillars that our backyard birds need to survive and feed their young.

You have worked like crazy to get your spring garden maintenance tasks finished; trimming perennial stalks that you left to overwinter for food and habitat, and encouraging the new growth on these plants. You have also, in very early spring, trimmed shrubs and trees as needed to take out dead limbs and prevent them from getting too “gangly” and weak.

Since you have created an oasis for wildlife, please be aware that certain features, other than plants, need to be present and maintained properly. Depending on weather, birdbaths should be cleaned and the water replenished every two or three days. Hummingbird feeders need to be cleaned and have fresh homemade sugar water filled at least two to three times a week when it’s hot and humid.