Watershed ambassador wades through a tough year

Chris worked, via online platforms like ZOOM, with elementary and middle schools to give his educational presentations. He also worked with students and local environmental groups on litter cleanups. He partnered with the South Jersey Chapter of Surfrider to install recycling receptacles for used monofilament fishing line and tackle; placing them at popular spots along Great Bay Boulevard (Seven Bridges Road), from Tuckerton out to the Rutgers University Marine Field Station (RUMFS).

I can attest to Chris’ willingness to help with local projects. When I asked for some help for our Green Team in removing invasive plants from the Glenn By The Bay Park property, Chris showed up several times for work sessions, once bringing along two more Watershed Ambassadors who also pitched in !

Chris says that his AmeriCorps term year was definitely a challenge, but he is grateful for the chance to step up, to show up, and to deliver. Working with his Ambassador contemporaries as well as with established researchers in the field and labs was very rewarding.

Chris Roan will be winding up his duties this month and then heading off to the next level of college. He will be attending the University of North Carolina and will be pursuing a Master’s Degree in geoscience with an emphasis on Earth processes and global changes.

We say “Thanks, Chris” and wish you well on your journey.

