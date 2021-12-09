Watch and Discuss: Friends Along the Mullica

The public is invited to watch the award-winning documentary “Friends Along the Mullica,” focused on the Mullica River, and then participate in a virtual panel for questions and discussion with the creators of the film.

This online event is hosted by the Atlantic Cape May Regional Sustainable Jersey Hub, a collaboration of local green teams.

This documentary was envisioned by Steve Fiedler, from Go Green Galloway, as a way to explore the connection between the Atlantic County towns the Mullica River flows through, from Hammonton in the west, to Atlantic City and Brigantine in the east. Friends Along the Mullica looks at some of the fascinating natural and manmade features found in these towns, and how the river and other shared natural resources have influenced these local communities.

In addition to looking back, Friends Along the Mullica also addresses common challenges these local communities face, including climate change, wetlands loss, stormwater issues, invasive species, wildlife habitat and management, and damage to sensitive environmental areas from litter and illegal dumping.