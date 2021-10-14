On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Every Breath Counts Foundation will host its 16th annual event with a Walk at the Ventnor Boardwalk and St. James Church hall in Ventnor.

Go to our website everybreathcounts.net to register by clicking on the “Events” tab Walk for Lung Cancer Awareness PO Box 209 Somers Point, NJ 08244.

The Every Breath Counts Foundation was established by a dedicated group of oncology nurses in the Southern New Jersey Shore area. We have seen the struggle that patients and their families go through battling lung cancer.

A large majority of people have had a loved one or dear friend go through that battle. Unfortunately, lung cancer researchers do not get the funding necessary to eradicate this awful disease compared to other cancers. The Foundation also supports programs that provide services to lung cancer patients and their families.

Statistics show that lung cancer is the cause of more deaths than all other cancers combined. The EBCF has made it our mission to raise awareness about lung cancer and the need for funding. We ask for your support in our battle against lung cancer.