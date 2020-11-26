'Volcano mulching' around trees ineffective and destructive

You’ve seen it everywhere I’m sure, usually on commercial, institutional and sometimes residential properties. Conical piles, or “volcanoes” of mulch piled high up and around trees of all types. This is a deeply flawed process amongst many in current landscape “norms”.

Backing up a bit, organic mulch is very beneficial to trees. Beneficial mulch consists of nonchemically treated or dyed wood chips that are aged for about one year; bark from pine or native hardwood that is chipped or shredded into approximate ⅜” diameter pieces; pine needles; well-rotted, sweet smelling leaves from noninvasive or toxic plants that have been shredded and composted for at least three months.

Mulches that are unacceptable are sawdust, ground up tires, fresh-cut wood chips, any invasive plant materials, plastic particles or sheeting, peat moss, stone products, and even organic mulch and compost that smells bad due to improper composting, preparation or contaminated inputs.

Proper mulch helps prevent erosion, holds water for the roots, mitigates soil compaction, helps insulate soil, keeps weeds down and aids in the slow release of nutrients. Ideally, mulch should be placed to extend out as far as the dripline of the tree whenever possible.