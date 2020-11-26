'Volcano mulching' around trees ineffective and destructive

You’ve seen it everywhere I’m sure, usually on commercial, institutional and sometimes residential properties. Conical piles, or “volcanoes” of mulch piled high up and around trees of all types. This is a deeply flawed process amongst many in current landscape “norms”.
Backing up a bit, organic mulch is very beneficial to trees. Beneficial mulch consists of nonchemically treated or dyed wood chips that are aged for about one year; bark from pine or native hardwood that is chipped or shredded into approximate ⅜” diameter pieces; pine needles; well-rotted, sweet smelling leaves from noninvasive or toxic plants that have been shredded and composted for at least three months.
Mulches that are unacceptable are sawdust, ground up tires, fresh-cut wood chips, any invasive plant materials, plastic particles or sheeting, peat moss, stone products, and even organic mulch and compost that smells bad due to improper composting, preparation or contaminated inputs.
Proper mulch helps prevent erosion, holds water for the roots, mitigates soil compaction, helps insulate soil, keeps weeds down and aids in the slow release of nutrients. Ideally, mulch should be placed to extend out as far as the dripline of the tree whenever possible.
When mulch is piled up volcano-style, it holds moisture against the bark abnormally, causing rot, fungus, insect infestation and rodent damage. The ideal level of the tree should be such that the beginning of the “root flare” is always visible. The mulch should be applied in the shape of a doughnut, showing the tree base and root flare. Little to no mulch should be closer than 6 to 12 inches from the tree. From there, the mulch should be about 2 to 4 inches thick, flatly applied out to the edge of the dripline.
Further, mulch volcanoes create a false ground level for trees; causing them to send out abnormal “rootlets” from the trunk, in an attempt to gather water that is being prevented from reaching the roots. Also, old volcano mulch dries out and hardens eventually, either shedding water oddly or further trapping it against the tree bark.
A properly defined mulch “doughnut” helps to keeps mowers and weed-whackers away from damaging the tree trunks. The flat mulch area also gives a great opportunity for planting much needed native understory bushes and perennial pollinator plants that can flourish beneath these trees.
Please do not replicate these unfortunate techniques in your own spaces. Contact the Rutgers Cooperative Extension office online or call the Mays Landing office, or consult the Southeast Chapter of the New Jersey Native Plant Society by their website or Facebook page for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!