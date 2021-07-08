Viz Fund pitches horseshoes tournament to Holy Spirit

ABSECON — The Vizthum Scholarship Fund is bringing it all back home.

After two successful years at the Margate Log Cabin, the 3rd annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes Horseshoes Tournament will be held Saturday, July 31 at Holy Spirit High School.

To date, the 501c3 nonprofit organization awarded $7,000 to nine freshmen students attending Holy Spirit High School. The organization’s third annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes scheduled at Holy Spirit High School was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Margate Log Cabin being tremendous hosts for the first two years,” said Vizthum Scholarship Fund president Shaun Smith of Ventnor. “Holy Spirit High School is giving us an incredible space for playing horseshoes and entertainment.

The horseshoes tournament begins at 10 a.m. and is $40 per player and $75 for teams of two including T-shirt and barbecue beginning at noon. Advance registration required for the horseshoes tournament at vizfund.org. Tickets to the barbecue are $25 including food, raffle and entertainment by USA DJ Entertainment. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 1.

Businesses can participate with sponsorship packages, which include team entries in the tournament and barbecue and raffle item donations are currently being accepted.