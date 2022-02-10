 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visiting Angels pledges multi-year donor support to Jewish Family Service
0 Comments

Visiting Angels pledges multi-year donor support to Jewish Family Service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
021022-cat-reg-visitingangelsphoto
Jewish Family Service, provided

MARGATE — Visiting Angels of Atlantic County made a two-year pledge to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. As a builder donor to the agency, the funds will assure that older adults in the community continue to enjoy programs and have access to services for their individual needs.

“At JFS, we are delighted to welcome Visiting Angels as an agency donor. Their generous funding will support an array of programs and services for older adults in the area,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Their healthcare business is committed to assisting adults by providing comprehensive homecare and we are proud to partner to help our local Village members.”

Visiting Angels has been supporting and participating in JFS programs including The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, Card Party, and Turkey Drive for more than 13 years. The company sponsors fundraising events, participates in programs to share their knowledge on homecare options, and contributes to the Food Pantry to assist residents in need.

For the past 17 years, Visiting Angels owners and sisters, Patty Laychock, RRT, and Kathy Callahan, RN, BSN, have worked diligently to provide quality and safe home care services to older adults and those with disabilities in the Atlantic County area.

For information on donor opportunities, contact Beth Joseph, senior director of Communications & Donor Relations at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-7409.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

Become a CERT volunteer

AMVETS New Jersey Post 911 in Somers Point is hosting a CERT training program with the Offices of Emergency Management in Somers Point and Nor…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News