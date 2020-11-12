Veterans Day — A look back at Atlantic County history

(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)

The day was originally known as Armistice Day and was celebrated to honor the signing of the armistice ending World War I and the hostilities between the Allied Nations and Germany. The original commemoration was Nov. 11, 1918. It wasn't until June 1, 1954, that the official day was to be called Veterans Day.

In many towns across the country, parades are held to thank the veterans for their services to the United States.

In the past, Atlantic County held various activities, including laying of wreaths, parades and speeches by local politicians. This year in Atlantic City, a program was held at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk, the site of the 911 memorial. On the beach at this location is a sand sculpture depicting the raising of the American Flag on Iwo Jima, with the inscription, "Honoring All Those Who Have Served." If you have not seen this magnificent memorial, take the time to visit it.

Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day, which is a day of remembrance of all those men and women who died while serving.