Veteran Equine Therapy Stables hosts meet and greet event this Saturday

A new organization focused on using equine therapy to assist military veterans is hosting an event Saturday, June 19 in Mays Landing.

Founded by Navy veteran John W. Pucci and AMVETS State Commander James Spreng, Veteran Equine Therapy Stables was created to assist active service members, veterans and their families in managing post traumatic stress disorder and to minimize the suicide rate among military families.

After Pucci and Spreng learned that the suicide rate among veterans was up to 30 per day, they knew they had to make a difference. Having both owned horses, they decided to use Pucci’s 25-acre property, Chestnut Run Farm in Hamilton Township, to host the stables for the program.

“By interacting with horses, veterans will often see their own emotional state mirrored in the reactions of the horse,” equine specialist, Leah Readding, explained regarding how the therapy will assist participants. “Reducing stress, increasing confidence, building relationship skills, and improving their ability to trust others, that will improve their quality of life.”

Readding will lead the sessions at the stables, which will include learning about “horse safety, horse language, barn rules, grooming, handling and creating a bond between the horse and the veteran.”