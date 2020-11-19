 Skip to main content
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary swears in Joseph Giannattasio as new district commodore
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary swears in Joseph Giannattasio as new district commodore

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Joseph Giannattasio was sworn in as the new district commodore for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s District 5 Northern Region during a change of watch ceremony.

Giannattasio is a native and resident of Cape May Court House. The Fifth Northern Region encompasses southern New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

As commodore, the most senior auxiliary position at the district level, Giannattasio will have overall responsibility for the operations of the 12 divisions and 57 individual flotillas in the 78,079 square miles that comprise the district. He will also be tasked with overseeing the district’s 139 staff officers and representing the axiliary to the active duty Coast Guard.

Giannattasio has been a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary since 2003 and was selected as the Coast Guard’s National Auxiliarist of the Year for 2017.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed, volunteer, civilian branch of the U.S. Coast Guard. Its primary mission is to promote recreational boater safety.

Coast Guard Auxiliary District Commodore Joseph Giannattasio

 District Commodore Joseph Giannattasio / Provided
