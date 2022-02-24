 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRAVELS WITH THE CURRENT

IMG_0009 (3).jpeg
Norman Corson, provided

Betty and Norman Corson, of Mays Landing, recently retuned from an eight-day cruise aboard the The Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Sea out of Baltimore, Maryland. They visited the ports of Charleston, South Carolina, Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau, Bahamas and Grand Bahama, from Jan. 20-28.

