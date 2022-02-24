Betty and Norman Corson, of Mays Landing, recently retuned from an eight-day cruise aboard the The Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Sea out of Baltimore, Maryland. They visited the ports of Charleston, South Carolina, Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau, Bahamas and Grand Bahama, from Jan. 20-28.
Travels with the Current
