Townsquare Media Atlantic City's Feed a Family campaign to provide Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families

NORTHFIELD — Townsquare Media Atlantic City’s six radio stations are working to meet the needs of those affected by tough economic times due to COVID-19.

“Townsquare Media Atlantic City is providing 400 complete Thanksgiving meals through its Feed A Family campaign,” said Michael Ruble, market president, Townsquare Media Atlantic City.

The Feed A Family program has been funded via donations from loyal listeners raised during a one-day Radiothon across the company’s six local radio stations, Lite Rock 96.9 WFPG, ROCK 1041, Cat Country 107.3 WPUR, SoJO 104.9 WSJO, 97.3 ESPN WENJ, WPG 95.5 and a generous donation by Matt Blatt Kia.

The focus now shifts to providing for the hundreds of families registered for a no questions asked, pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinner. The dinners will be distributed curbside starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, outside Townsquare Media’s studios at 950 Tilton Road. Families can register for a meal at catcountry1073.com/heres-how-to-receive-your-thanksgiving-dinner.

Townsquare Media worked with the Atlantic City Rescue Mission to procure and package the meals.