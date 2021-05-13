To save a crab, volunteers reTURN the Favor

The key to reTURN the Favor’s importance lies in two factors: the unique position of horseshoe crabs in the ecosystem and the Delaware Bay itself. While the bay contains the largest spawning population of these crabs in the world, overharvesting has driven the decline of the population by 80 percent. This decline is not just trouble for horseshoe crabs, but also for hundreds of thousands of shorebirds on their way to breeding grounds in the Arctic. The crabs’ eggs provide a critical source of food for these weary travelers as they rest and refuel. Among this imperiled group is the federally threatened red knot. For these birds, horseshoe crab eggs bridge the gap between extinction and survival.

Horseshoe crabs are also critical to human health: their blood contains a protein called LAL that can detect the presence of a bacterial toxin that can be fatal to humans. Pharmaceutical companies use LAL to ensure that everything from surgical implants to vaccines are free of this toxin — and will continue to do so until a synthetic alternative is approved for use and adopted. As we struggled with the pandemic over the past year, this factor came sharply to light: LAL was critical in ensuring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.