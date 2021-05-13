 Skip to main content
To our readers / Deadline change
current gazette logo

Due to a change in the production schedule, items submitted for publication in The Current or The Gazette must now be received by the Wednesday prior to the week of publication. For example, for publication in the editions of May 26, May 27 or May 28, we must receive submissions by May 19. Please submit text items to current@shorenewstoday.com. Submit photos at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions.

