Due to a change in the production schedule, items submitted for publication in The Current or The Gazette must now be received by the Wednesday prior to the week of publication. For example, for publication in the editions of May 26, May 27 or May 28, we must receive submissions by May 19. Please submit text items to current@shorenewstoday.com. Submit photos at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions.
To our readers / Deadline change
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric has received approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to implement a suite of energy effic…
Red Bank — In coordination with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, OceanFirst Bank has helped 17 local 501C3 organizations, who have been…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — All are invited to the Scout Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road.
SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center received an A grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Foundation will host a Benefit on the Boardwalk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Stockton Univers…
FOLSOM — South Jersey Industries announced its natural gas utility companies, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have both been recognized…
I remember about 20 years ago I had a conversation with a new client, and they wanted to know what types of companies a particular mutual fund…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue that serves Cape May and Atlantic counties, will open Bea…
This spring, as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is remindi…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Soon visitors to the Cape May County Park & Zoo will experience a world away with the opening of two new habitats a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE