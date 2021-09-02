Time to raise the bar again for energy efficiency

Using less electricity, fossil fuels and water is the easiest way to help combat climate change and reduce valuable resource shortages. This is called the “low-hanging fruit” that we need to pick whenever it becomes available. Technology has provided avenues to achieve great savings, but industry has not caught up yet, due to mixed regulatory signals. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has missed approximately 28 legal deadlines for reviewing efficiency standards- including for dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers, according to the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE). Further, according to the Appliance Standards Awareness Project (ASAP), furnace technology standards have not been meaningfully updated since 1987. Technological breakthroughs will always make these standards a moving target, but it’s time for another major adjustment.