Time to raise the bar again for energy efficiency

Using less electricity, fossil fuels and water is the easiest way to help combat climate change and reduce valuable resource shortages. This is called the “low-hanging fruit” that we need to pick whenever it becomes available. Technology has provided avenues to achieve great savings, but industry has not caught up yet, due to mixed regulatory signals. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has missed approximately 28 legal deadlines for reviewing efficiency standards- including for dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers, according to the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE). Further, according to the Appliance Standards Awareness Project (ASAP), furnace technology standards have not been meaningfully updated since 1987. Technological breakthroughs will always make these standards a moving target, but it’s time for another major adjustment.
First of all, think of the scope of what we’re talking about here. Appliance industry standards decrease waste by ensuring a minimum level of energy and water efficiency for more than 60 categories of products used in homes, schools, factories, grocery stores and commercial buildings across the U.S. They cover, for example, things from light bulbs, furnaces, clothes dryers, commercial boilers and the massive amount of refrigeration needed in supermarkets, etc. So it goes also with building methods in general, too.
Here are eight areas on the horizon where substantial progress can be made, based on information from the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection:
1. Integrated building technology: Electronic upgrades will allow appliances, heating and cooling systems, lighting and most other building functions to work together and with the electrical grid to lower energy demand and to save money.
2. High-efficiency heat pumps: Warming and cooling your spaces by moving heat from one space to another can be attained from various fuels, water or just air at efficiency savings of 30 to 45 percent.
3. Heat pump-based clothes dryers: Using the same methods, on a much smaller scale, heat pump technology is planned for creating the hot air needed for drying clothes efficiently.
4. Magnetic refrigerators: Researchers can use magnets to create cold, by the magnetocaloric effect (raising or lowering the temperature of a material by changing the magnetic field). No compressors or harmful gases, and a water-based cooling fluid can be used.
5. Advanced window controls: New highly insulated windows use sensors and microprocessors to automatically adjust shading based on the amount of available sunlight and the time of day to ensure proper lighting and comfort, saving consumers energy and money.
6. Next generation insulation: Insulation is one of the most important ways to reduce your home heating and cooling costs. New foam formulations made with environmentally friendly and advanced composite materials will ensure that heat doesn’t escape out or cold penetrate in.
7. Reflective roofing materials: Cool roofs coated with materials containing specialized pigments reflect sunlight and absorb less heat than standard roofs. Expect these types of roof systems to get even cooler due to new fluorescent pigments; reflecting nearly four times the amount of sunlight than standard pigments used today.
8. Brighter, better lighting: LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) have come a long way, with today’s highest-performing lights consuming 85 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. Further, LED technology is expected to improve from the current 125 lumens per watt to 230 lumens per watt over the next few years.
It is long past time to unleash the power of science, driving technology; with government standards helping to level the playing field with industries. The result would be to bring down energy demand and costs, while making gains in the fight against global warming and the resulting effects of climate change and resource depletion.
