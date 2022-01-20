The Wildwoods Convention Center to host National Youth Wrestling Duals

THE WILDWOODS — The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association will host the National Youth Challenge Duals team championships at the Wildwoods Convention Center from Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

The three-day event will feature elementary and middle school wrestlers, grades 2 through 8, in highly competitive dual meet matches. Teams from all over the country will compete in one of the most challenging dual tournaments on the East Coast.

Times for competitions, which are subject to change, are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 3: Weigh-In Day

Friday, Feb. 4: Doors open 7 a.m.; matches start 8 a.m.; duals end by 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5: Doors open 7 a.m.; matches start 8 a.m.; duals end by 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6: Doors open 7 a.m.; matches start 8 a.m.; and duals end by 4:30 p.m.

This event is a great way to show your support for these dedicated athletes and see some of the nation’s best youth wrestlers in action.