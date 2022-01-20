The Wildwoods Convention Center to host National Youth Wrestling Duals

THE WILDWOODS — The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association will host the National Youth Challenge Duals team championships at the Wildwoods Convention Center from Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6.
The three-day event will feature elementary and middle school wrestlers, grades 2 through 8, in highly competitive dual meet matches. Teams from all over the country will compete in one of the most challenging dual tournaments on the East Coast.
Times for competitions, which are subject to change, are as follows:
Thursday, Feb. 3: Weigh-In Day
Friday, Feb. 4: Doors open 7 a.m.; matches start 8 a.m.; duals end by 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5: Doors open 7 a.m.; matches start 8 a.m.; duals end by 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6: Doors open 7 a.m.; matches start 8 a.m.; and duals end by 4:30 p.m.
This event is a great way to show your support for these dedicated athletes and see some of the nation’s best youth wrestlers in action.
The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association’s mission is to create a competitive atmosphere for youth wrestlers that will promote sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage and fair play. This purpose is met by providing supervised and competitive wrestling competitions in order to encourage continued participation in the sport of amateur wrestling. During the 2022 dual tournaments, the association will be raising funds to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Admission is $20 per day for adults and $50 for a 3-day weekend pass. Admission for children 12 and under is $10 per day and $25 for a 3-day weekend pass.
For additional information about these national youth wrestling tournaments, visit AtlanticCoastWrestling.com. For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.