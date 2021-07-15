The Schultz-Hill Foundation presents “RISE Up for the ARTS” featuring the Texas Tenors

Atlantic City — The Schultz-Hill Foundation is bringing the arts back to Atlantic City in an inspiring concert encouraging us all to rise up after a challenging year. The concert, “Rise Up for the Arts” featuring The Texas Tenors, will take place on Friday, August 6, at 8:30 p.m. in the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Proceeds will benefit the Schultz-Hill Foundation, whose mission is to provide music and arts education programs for students and seniors in greater Atlantic City.

The Texas Tenors – Marcus Collins, JC Fisher and John Hagen – are America’s Got Talent Champions and three-time Emmy Award winners for a crossover musical trio. This high-energy concert will feature a little bit of Broadway, Americana, opera, country and pop. The Texas Tenors will perform songs from their album “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway & American Classics,” both of which debuted at #1 on the charts, making the Texas Tenors Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical crossover Artists in the World. They have performed over 1400 concerts around the world, produced four studio albums and two PBS Specials in the last 10 years.