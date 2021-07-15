The Schultz-Hill Foundation presents “RISE Up for the ARTS” featuring the Texas Tenors

Atlantic City — The Schultz-Hill Foundation is bringing the arts back to Atlantic City in an inspiring concert encouraging us all to rise up after a challenging year. The concert, “Rise Up for the Arts” featuring The Texas Tenors, will take place on Friday, August 6, at 8:30 p.m. in the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Proceeds will benefit the Schultz-Hill Foundation, whose mission is to provide music and arts education programs for students and seniors in greater Atlantic City.
The Texas Tenors – Marcus Collins, JC Fisher and John Hagen – are America’s Got Talent Champions and three-time Emmy Award winners for a crossover musical trio. This high-energy concert will feature a little bit of Broadway, Americana, opera, country and pop. The Texas Tenors will perform songs from their album “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway & American Classics,” both of which debuted at #1 on the charts, making the Texas Tenors Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical crossover Artists in the World. They have performed over 1400 concerts around the world, produced four studio albums and two PBS Specials in the last 10 years.
As a tribute to the Schultz-Hill Foundation’s arts outreach into the community, the concert will include a special guest performance by the Holy Spirit High School Choir under the direction of Mrs. Claire Collins. The students will be performing backup for some of the Texas Tenors’ signature songs.
Tickets for the event include limited $175-per-person VIP tickets with preferred seating and a post-show “meet and greet” champagne/dessert reception with the Texas Tenors. VIP tickets may be purchased online at www.schultz-hill.org. Tickets for general ($35) and preferred seating ($55) are available through Ticketmaster or at the Resorts box office.
The Schultz-Hill Foundation organizes one benefit performance annually to support their year-long arts outreach programs. Resorts Casino Hotel is a presenting sponsor for the event. Honorary Chairs of the event’s “Celebrity Committee” are Resorts President Mark Giannantonio and Mrs. Susan Giannantonio. Other event sponsorships are available, starting at $500.
The nonprofit 501(c)3 Schultz-Hill Foundation supports the arts, history and education throughout South Jersey. Programs include the Dina Scholarships, Senior Music Series, Summer music program with the Atlantic City Day Nursery and the Arts Outreach collaborative with the Bay Atlantic Symphony and the Atlantic City Public Schools.
For additional information, please contact the Schultz-Hill Foundation or visit Schultz-Hill.org.