The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service Virtual Programs in January

MARGATE — Let’s kick-off the new year with nine unique, interactive and entertaining virtual programs in January offered through The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Plan to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Post-Holiday BluesWednesday, Jan. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The joyful holiday celebrations, and accompanying stress, may be over, but they are often replaced with feelings of lethargy and sadness brought on by fleeting daylight, frigid temperatures and a desire to hibernate under the covers. Join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow for a discussion on combating post-holiday blues and how to safely and comfortably come down from the high of the holiday season. RSVP by Jan. 3.
The Positivity ProjectThursday, Jan. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Community Specialist Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by Jan. 3.
The Village Movie SocietyTuesday, Jan. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, Going in Style. This film is about three lifelong senior friends desperate to pay the bills and come through for family. To solve their problems, they embark on a daring bid to rob the bank that absconded with their money. The film is available on Netflix. RSVP by Jan. 7.
Care Patrol: Navigating Senior Living OptionsWednesday, Jan. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Whether it’s aging at home or moving to independent or assisted living, how do you decide what’s best for you or your loved one? Join Jodi Lewis Smith, Certified Senior Advisor and owner of Care Patrol of South Jersey & the Jersey Shore, as she explains senior living options including terminology, costs, insurance coverage, Veteran’s assistance and more. An interactive Q&A discussion will follow the presentation. RSVP by Jan. 6.
Memoir WorkshopFriday, Jan. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. RSVP by Jan. 10.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & DeliciousTuesday, Jan. 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes us on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. Learn to cook your favorite recipes in new and inventive ways by substituting healthier options. Eat comfort foods in a whole new way! RSVP by Jan. 14.
BINGOWednesday, Jan. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 payable prior to Jan. 13 to Tina Serota.
Coffee KlatchThursday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Your world in 60 minutes. Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Tina Serota. RSVP by Jan. 17.
Trivia Game DayThursday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.
With questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge with this fun program. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 payable prior to Jan. 17 to Tina Serota.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be emailed or provided to you.
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.