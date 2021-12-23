The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service Virtual Programs in January

Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & DeliciousTuesday, Jan. 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes us on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. Learn to cook your favorite recipes in new and inventive ways by substituting healthier options. Eat comfort foods in a whole new way! RSVP by Jan. 14.

BINGOWednesday, Jan. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 payable prior to Jan. 13 to Tina Serota.

Coffee KlatchThursday, Jan. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Your world in 60 minutes. Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Tina Serota. RSVP by Jan. 17.

Trivia Game DayThursday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.