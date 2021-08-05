The importance of family meals

According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, “Teens who regularly have meals with their family are less likely to get into fights, think about suicide, smoke, drink, use drugs, and are more likely to have later initiation of sexual activity, and better academic performance than teens who do not.”

The same study concluded that in addition to belonging to a healthy social environment, children who eat the suggested amount of fruits, vegetables and dairy products are less likely to develop disordered eating habits.

But the family meal is about more than just food, says Robin Fox, an anthropologist who teaches at Rutgers University.

"If it were just about food, we would squirt it into our mouths with a tube. A meal is about civilizing children. It’s about teaching them to be members of their culture.”

Don’t fret if your family has been less-than-routine about eating meals together.

According to Nancy Gibbs, research has shown that “family dinner gets better with practice.” With each meal together it is likely that the conversation will improve, the foods choices will be made wiser, and the tension will decrease.