The Arc asks community to send notes, cards, videos

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County is once again asking the community to show their support of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities with Hope Notes For The Holidays.
Hope Notes was originally launched in Spring 2020, asking the general public to provide encouragement, inspire faith and hope in the hearts of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community during the self-quarantine and social distancing period resulting from COVID-19. And the community obliged, sending over 300 messages of hope and caring.
“In the spring, we were deeply touched by the members of our community who took the time to create and send Hope Notes to the people who use our residential services,” said Scott Hennis, CEO. “During this difficult time, like so many others in our community, people with disabilities have been feeling disconnected from their families, friends and loved ones. While it didn’t change the circumstances, when a person received a Hope Note, it made their day a little brighter. It reminded them they weren’t alone. It offered hope for better times.”
The Arc of Atlantic County is asking for help once again, to spread some cheer during the holiday season. The Arc is asking friends, families, community partners, volunteers, donors and the general public to send holiday cards, letters and emails containing positive words of encouragement to people who use the services of The Arc of Atlantic County. For more holiday festive fun, grab some friends and post a video at facebook.com/TheArcAtlantic.
Address Hope Notes: c/o Friends at The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Send them as emails to Hopenotes@TheArcAtlantic.org.
Post a photo or video on The Arc's social media pages @ArcAtlantic and hashtag #TheArcAtlantic #HopeNotes.
Enlist help from friends and family; ask your volunteer or community groups to become involved and send your Hope Notes today. This is a great project for children, teens, adults and seniors to participate in as we continue to observe social distancing, quarantine and efforts to stay safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Make a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community by showing your support and kindness.
For more information, contact Mary Ruley Moyer, director of Development and Community Outreach, at 609-485-0800, ext. 135, or mmoyer@thearcatlantic.org.
The Arc of Atlantic County works to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community. Through direct services, advocacy, education and prevention activities, we work in partnership with individuals and their families to make choices possible about how and where they live, learn, work and play. The Arc of Atlantic County serves 1,000 individuals and their families annually in southern New Jersey.
