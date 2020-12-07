The Arc asks community to send notes, cards, videos

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County is once again asking the community to show their support of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities with Hope Notes For The Holidays.

Hope Notes was originally launched in Spring 2020, asking the general public to provide encouragement, inspire faith and hope in the hearts of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community during the self-quarantine and social distancing period resulting from COVID-19. And the community obliged, sending over 300 messages of hope and caring.

“In the spring, we were deeply touched by the members of our community who took the time to create and send Hope Notes to the people who use our residential services,” said Scott Hennis, CEO. “During this difficult time, like so many others in our community, people with disabilities have been feeling disconnected from their families, friends and loved ones. While it didn’t change the circumstances, when a person received a Hope Note, it made their day a little brighter. It reminded them they weren’t alone. It offered hope for better times.”