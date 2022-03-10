The Arc announces expansion and dedication

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County announced the recent expansion of the Adult Day Habilitation Center, located at the main campus on Delilah Road.

The expansion to The Arc’s Adult Day Habilitation Program added an additional 5,000 square feet of space, for a total of 10,000 square feet of service areas where participants living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) can focus on learning new skills to build individual independence, while having fun and making new friends.

The program serves clients in center-based and community formats, giving persons living with IDD options to engage in activities that fit their abilities and needs. Programs include communication, social skills, and self-care, as well as music therapy, fitness classes, cooking, using technology, recreational sports, gardening and participating in community volunteer activities. By offering these services, individuals achieve a sense of inclusion and learn to live and work together as part of a community.

The Steven M. Metz Community Room was dedicated in the memory of Metz, who was a board member for The Arc of Atlantic County.

The Metz family holds an annual memorial golf tournament, which has generated over $36,000 in donations for The Arc of Atlantic County since 2018.

“Our family is honored to host the Steve M. Metz Memorial Golf Tournament annually, and thrilled that proceeds benefit people living with IDD, while carrying on his legacy of helping people,” said Steph Metz, his daughter.

“We believe our community is strongest when all people, including those with IDD, are included as engaged participants. We are grateful to the Metz Family for their commitment to people with IDD and pleased to be the recipient of proceeds from the Steve M. Metz Golf Tournament,” commented Scott Hennis, CEO, for The Arc of Atlantic County.

Metz, of Northfield, was an Atlantic City casino executive who died in 2017. He was a member of the board of directors and volunteered his time in the community to assist The Arc of Atlantic County.

For more information, contact Mary Ruley Moyer, director of Development and Community Outreach at 609-485-0800, ext. 135.