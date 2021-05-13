Support our local native plant nurseries

While living in Collingswood, Russell found it difficult to source native plants, often driving several hours to Pennsylvania to find certain native plants or scouring the internet for native plant sales hosted by environmental nonprofit organizations, native plant botanical gardens and nurseries that typically only sell wholesale to the trade except for a few retail sale days during specific seasons. If you missed them, or if they quickly sold out of the plants you wanted, you were out of luck until the following year. As a result, Russell began growing native plants from seed at home for personal use. After relocating to the Mizpah section of Hamilton Township in the summer of 2017, Summersweet Native Plants was established in the same month. Seeds were sown during the first winter and the first sale was made in 2018. Since beginning this adventure, Russell has met lots of new friends and has partnered with local nonprofits, schools and businesses to help get more native plants into the ground.