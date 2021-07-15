Summer open house wind farm tours at ACUA

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) invites locals and Jersey Shore vacationers to get an up-close look at wind turbines this summer. Free open house tours take place at the Jersey Atlantic Wind Farm/ACUA Wastewater Treatment Facility in Atlantic City at 11 a.m. Tuesdays in July and August.
Open house tours last approximately one hour and are a fun way to spend time learning about the environment and renewable energy in-person. Although all ages are welcome, visits may be most appropriate for adults and families with kids age 8 and older.
Right here in New Jersey, ACUA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility is the largest hybrid wind and solar powered treatment facility in the world. The wind farm is the first commercial development of its kind in the state, as well as the first coastal and urban wind farm in the nation.
Between ACUA’s wind and solar projects on site, a significant amount of renewable energy is produced each day. The tour offers visitors a chance to get a close-up view of the wind turbines, each measuring more than 380 feet from the ground to the blade’s tip, to see 500 kilowatts worth of solar arrays, and learn how these, and other renewable energy projects help power the ACUA’s wastewater treatment process.
ACUA is pleased to offer in-person open house tours this year and encourages visitors to keep COVID-19 precautions for onsite visitors in mind: If you are not feeling well, please do not come for a tour. Tours are available throughout the summer and can be scheduled year-round, so rescheduling at a better time is not a problem. Face coverings for vaccinated visitors are no longer required while outdoors, but please wear one if you are more comfortable and maintain social distance whenever possible.
This year, to limit the number of onsite guests at one time, advanced registration to attend an open house tour is required. To reserve your spot, call 609-272-6950 or email ar@acua.com.
Open house tours will be conducted entirely outside, so please be ready for some wind and light walking around the facility with limited access to bathrooms. Visitors may want to bring sunscreen, bug spray, and a water bottle.
For more information, visit acua.com/oht.