 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer open house wind farm tours at ACUA
0 comments

Summer open house wind farm tours at ACUA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
071521-cat-reg-windfarmphoto

Windmills at the ACUA windfarm in Atlantic City as seen from the bay side of the island.

 Press photo

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) invites locals and Jersey Shore vacationers to get an up-close look at wind turbines this summer. Free open house tours take place at the Jersey Atlantic Wind Farm/ACUA Wastewater Treatment Facility in Atlantic City at 11 a.m. Tuesdays in July and August.

Open house tours last approximately one hour and are a fun way to spend time learning about the environment and renewable energy in-person. Although all ages are welcome, visits may be most appropriate for adults and families with kids age 8 and older.

Right here in New Jersey, ACUA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility is the largest hybrid wind and solar powered treatment facility in the world. The wind farm is the first commercial development of its kind in the state, as well as the first coastal and urban wind farm in the nation.

Between ACUA’s wind and solar projects on site, a significant amount of renewable energy is produced each day. The tour offers visitors a chance to get a close-up view of the wind turbines, each measuring more than 380 feet from the ground to the blade’s tip, to see 500 kilowatts worth of solar arrays, and learn how these, and other renewable energy projects help power the ACUA’s wastewater treatment process.

ACUA is pleased to offer in-person open house tours this year and encourages visitors to keep COVID-19 precautions for onsite visitors in mind: If you are not feeling well, please do not come for a tour. Tours are available throughout the summer and can be scheduled year-round, so rescheduling at a better time is not a problem. Face coverings for vaccinated visitors are no longer required while outdoors, but please wear one if you are more comfortable and maintain social distance whenever possible.

This year, to limit the number of onsite guests at one time, advanced registration to attend an open house tour is required. To reserve your spot, call 609-272-6950 or email ar@acua.com.

Open house tours will be conducted entirely outside, so please be ready for some wind and light walking around the facility with limited access to bathrooms. Visitors may want to bring sunscreen, bug spray, and a water bottle.

For more information, visit acua.com/oht.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

Horoscopes

Hello New Moon in Cancer. Clean, organize and let go of what doesn’t serve you is the motto of every New Moon.

Brigantine

Can I afford to retire?

It is not uncommon at all for people looking to retire in the not-too-distant future to question whether they can actually afford to retire. I…

Brigantine

3 'musts' for every investor

Every investor is different. That’s why I have to custom design each portfolio for each client. That said, there are universal considerations …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News