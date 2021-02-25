Student music competition set for May

The Friends of the Pops will hold their 11th annual high school student music competition in May. We are informing all music teachers, students and private music teachers that the event likely will be held as a live competition at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk in Ocean City at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

Any Cape May County or Atlantic County high school student is eligible to enter this competition. Home school students are also eligible for the prizes.

All coronavirus protocols will be followed for this competition.

Categories:

• Female Vocal: $1,000 First Place, $500 Second Place, $250 Third Place

• Male Vocal: $1,000 First Place, $500 Second Place, $250 Third Place

• Instrumental: $1,000 First Place, $500 Second Place, $250 Third Place

• Piano: $1,000 First Place, $500 Second Place, $250 Third Place

(Prizes may be altered if not enough students apply.)

This notice is designed to collect emails from interested teachers, parents, students, private teachers, band directors and choir directors.