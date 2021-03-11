Student Dancers conquer COVID with outdoor Drive-In Dance March 11

The dancers are holding a few in-person rehearsals and were thrilled with the opportunity to gather in person, even if it meant wearing masks while they danced. Ross said the dancers need the opportunity to work on spacing and timing for the group performance.

“It is not easy to do this,” Ross said as they gathered on the Sports Center parking lot. “We’ve done all we can on Zoom. They have been so willing, and coming together brings energy to the process.”

Senior Holly Halligan of Medford said it has been a challenge to work at home, but it has also pushed her to think more about her dancing and the space it occupies.

“It’s so nice to be outdoors and not worried about kicking anything or stubbing my toes,” she said.

“It’s just nice to see everyone in person and not have to look at a screen,” said sophomore Irenonsen Eigbe of Galloway.

Senior Samantha Panek of Somerset said so many events have been cancelled, that she feels it is a privilege to be able to do something live, even with precautions in place.

“It’s just heartwarming to be here in person,” said senior Marisa Evola of Medford. “We’re like little kids, just feeding off each other’s energy.”