Stockton women's basketball bolstered by new additions

The Stockton University women’s basketball team opens its season on Friday at The College of New Jersey and nobody is more excited about that fact than senior forward Kirsten Flournoy.

Flournoy, more than just about anyone, appreciates every moment she gets to spend on the basketball court doing what she loves.

A catastrophic injury didn’t slow her down and now a global pandemic doesn’t appear to be dampening her spirits either.

“This season just means so much more because it literally got taken away from me,” said Flournoy, who's a Timber Creek High School graduate. “I’m just grateful to even be on the court.”

Flournoy tore her ACL and meniscus on the team’s first day of practice prior to last season.

“I was on the fence about playing this season,” she said. “With how crazy everything was with COVID and me being 22 years old. I was worried about work and everything but I didn’t want to go out with an ACL tear.

“I felt like I didn’t get to finish anything. I wanted to see the countless hours of rehab I did pay off.”

Flournoy’s return to the lineup is just one reason why head coach Devin Jefferson is optimistic about the upcoming season.