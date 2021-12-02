Stockton University Christmas performances

Stockton University is holding two Christmas performances on Dec. 6 and Dec. 18.

Get into the holiday spirit with Ed Vezinho and the Jim Ward Big Band who will perform the soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Stockton University Campus Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for senior citizens, children, students, faculty, and alumni.

Tickets are available online through the Stockton Performing Arts Center or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 90 minutes before each show. For more information or visit stockton.edu/pac or call 609 652-9000. COVID-19 protocols require mask be worn indoors.

“Christmas in Killarney, An Irish Christmas” will come to the Stockton Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

Created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris Smith, “Christmas In Killarney” combines the excitement of Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas classics. The creative team includes Broadway rirector Jeff Whiting, Emmy award winning set designer Jason Ardizzone-West, arranger Gary Lensenmayer, costume designer Sarah Cubbage and New York based light designer Aaron Porter.