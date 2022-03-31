 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton Unity Day Conference on March 31

  • 0

Stockton University’s Committee on Campus Diversity & Inclusive Excellence and its on-campus collaborators will sponsor its annual Unity Day Conference event from 12:30 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 31 in the Alton Auditorium at Stockton’s main campus in Galloway Township. The theme is “Unity of Religions & Spirituality.” There will be an array of speakers present to lead the conversation.

The Unity Day Conference is primarily an on-campus, in-person event. More information about the conference, including registration, can be found at Stockton.edu/bias/unity-day-22.html.

This is a hybrid event, meaning individuals who cannot attend in person, can register with the zoom registration link. Those individuals who plan to attend in person can register for the on-campus event. Go to Stockton.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News