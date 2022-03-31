Stockton Unity Day Conference on March 31

Stockton University’s Committee on Campus Diversity & Inclusive Excellence and its on-campus collaborators will sponsor its annual Unity Day Conference event from 12:30 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 31 in the Alton Auditorium at Stockton’s main campus in Galloway Township. The theme is “Unity of Religions & Spirituality.” There will be an array of speakers present to lead the conversation.

The Unity Day Conference is primarily an on-campus, in-person event. More information about the conference, including registration, can be found at Stockton.edu/bias/unity-day-22.html.

This is a hybrid event, meaning individuals who cannot attend in person, can register with the zoom registration link. Those individuals who plan to attend in person can register for the on-campus event. Go to Stockton.edu.