Stockton trustees approve course requirement addressing race and racism

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University Board of Trustees on May 5 approved a resolution to require all incoming students to take two courses that address race and racism.

The requirement will take effect for the incoming class in fall 2021. It was proposed by Donnetrice Allison, coordinator of the Africana Studies program at Stockton and professor of Africana studies and communication studies.

Allison, who also serves as director of strategic initiatives, said the race/racism education across the curriculum requirement will ensure that all students, no matter what their major, will receive education in the history and impact of race and racism in America.

Allison said students may take specific race-related courses, and faculty will also be encouraged to incorporate race and racism into the courses they are teaching so that the topic will cover all program areas.

“One course alone will not be effective,” Allison said. “If we are ever to address the racial issues this country continues to grapple with, students need to understand that there are levels to racism and that to some degree it is within every field of study.”

Allison said some 20 faculty members already teach about 25 courses that meet the requirement.